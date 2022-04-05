By Ritah Kemigisa

The body of the late speaker of the 11th parliament Jacob Oulanyah will today lie in state at parliament.

The casket containing the remains of Oulanyah who died on March 20th in Seattle in the United States arrived in the country last Friday aboard Ethiopian Airlines.

Since Sunday, Oulanyah’s body has been at his Muyenga-based home and today, his body will be taken to parliament for MPs to pay their last respects and after spend a night there.

According to the information minister Chris Baryomunsi, a special session shall be held a parliament today to honour the late speaker.

He meanwhile says MPs are expected to wear bowties as a sign of honouring the dress code of the deceased speaker.

He also says in the night, MPS from their various regions will sing songs to honour the late.

Oulanyah’s body will tomorrow be taken to Kololo ceremonial grounds for a state funeral service to be presided over by the President with the main celebrant being the church of Uganda Archbishop Kazimba Mugalu.