By Ritah Kemigisa

The Inspectorate of Government has vowed to investigate what she has called the “obscene cash bonanza” the burial budget for the former speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

In a statement, the IGG Betty Kamya says she will honor the late Oulanyah who stood against corruption by investigating the matter.

According to Kamya, the deceased Oulanyah must be horrified by the cash bonanza in his funeral expenses adding that if he had a choice he would not allow it.

Kamya has alluded to Oulanyah’s speech made in 2019 during the Anti-Corruption Walk in which he said that we are all corrupt adding that fighting corruption is a duty for every citizen and must not be left to a few members of the public.

The government has since cut the budget for Oulanyah’s burial by shs 700m from shs 2.5b to now shs 1.8b.

Oulanyah who died on March 20th at the University of Washington Medical Centre in Seattle is to be buried next week on Friday.

His body will arrive tomorrow at 2 pm aboard Ethiopian Airlines.