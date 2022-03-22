By Benjamin Jumbe

The government has announced that the final burial program for the former speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanyah will be released after the election of a new Speaker of Parliament.

This has been announced by the minister for the presidency who is also the chairperson of the National organizing committee for the burial arrangements of the late Milly Babalanda.

She said the sub-committees of the National Organizing Committee are going ahead to plan for activities of a befitting send-off as directed by the President, with the security Minister Rt. Maj. Gen. Jim Muhwezi and the Inspector General of Police to brief the public on the planned security arrangements during the mourning period.

The minister further revealed that access to the State Funeral Service at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds will be by invitation due to the threat of Covid-19.

She has also delegated Eng. Hillary Onek to work with the Ministers from the Acholi sub-region to engage with the cultural and political leaders in Acholi for their input in the burial arrangements further calling upon all Ugandans to promote unity and continue praying for the late Oulanyah.

