By Franklin Draku

Government has budgeted to spend shs 2.5billion on thr funeral and burial of Jacob Oulanyah.

56 year old Oulanyah, who was the speaker of the 11th parliament died in the United States where he was airlifted in February for specialised medical care aboard a Uganda Airlines plane reportedly chartered at a disputed shs 1.7 billion.

The shs 2.5b budget prepared by the National organising committee chaired by the presidency minister Milly Babalanda excludes medical and funeral home bills in the US as well as expenses of flying back Oulanyah’s body.

The casket containing the remains of Oulanyah is expected to arrive on Friday by the Ethiopian Airlines at Entebbe International Airport.

An analysis by Daily Monitor shows that nearly half of the shs 2.5b will be spent on the actual day of burial in Omoro.

The Acholi Parliamentary group who have been vocal since president Museveni announced Oulanyah dead are to be given shs 312.9m for an unspecified purpose.

A-Plus services, funeral service provider is to get shs 226m, security for the entire mourning period, shs 158.5m, Burial day shs 1.1b, Fuel to coordinate burial shs 124m, and the finance committee planning the burial will spend shs 248.7m.

