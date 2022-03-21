By Ritah Kemigisa and Steven Mbidde

The family of the late speaker of parliament has revealed that they are planning to have one of their own members contest for the Omoro constituency once the electoral commission in Uganda calls for MP nominations for a by-election.

Oulanyah has also been serving as the Omoro county MP.

This has been revealed by the brother of Oulanyah, Francis Omona while speaking to our reporter at the home of the deceased in Muyenga.

The Omoro County MP died barely a week before celebrating his 57th birthday.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are to elect a new speaker of the 11th parliament following the death of the incumbent Jacob Oulanyah.

This is according to article 82(4) of the constitution that provides that no business shall be transacted in Parliament other than an election to the office of the speaker at any time that office is vacant.

