By Tobbias Owiny

The father of the former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, Nathan Okori has said his son did not die of natural causes and that he was ‘poisoned.’

He has however quickly asked that his death is not politicised.

Okori was quoted telling a handful of mourners at their ancestral home in Omoro District saying Oulanyah’s death is not easy news to welcome insisting his son was poisoned and that whatever people will say, it should not distort the information they have.

He adds that his son revealed the cause of his illness which suddenly began manifesting publicly after he became speaker last year in May before traveling for specialized medical care in the US.

He adds that Oulanyah called him ad promised him certain things. He however doesn’t say who may have planned his son’s death or why.

The information minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi has since disregarded the ‘poison claims’ saying they should wait for a post mortem report.

