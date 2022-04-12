The Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi has advised Uganda Police Force to counsel Mr Nathan Okori who has just lost his son, former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah, instead of summoning him for questioning.

“Police should be professional in the way they do their work. Jacob Oulanyah’s father needs counselling to come to terms with the loss of his son, not police summons. At this rate, Police spokesperson Fred Enanga may end up summoning Jacob Oulanyah from the grave,” he told the press on Tuesday.

At Oulanyah’s burial in Omoro District last Friday, his father publicly repeated allegations that he first made on March 20, that his son had told him that he had been poisoned.

