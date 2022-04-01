By Juliet Nalwooga

The casket bearing the body of former speaker of the 11thparliament Jacob Oulanyah, has arrived at Entebbe International Airport aboard an Ethiopian Airlines plane.

Several senior government officials including the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, former Vice President Edward Sekandi, and Kasule Lumumba the minister in charge of general duties under the office of the president among other officials are at Entebbe airport to receive the casket.

Male Members of parliament present, and some women are mostly donned in bow ties to honor the late Oulanya’s signature dress cord.

Oulanyah died on March 20 at the University of Washington Medical Centre in Seattle, US, where he had been receiving treatment.

According to the official funeral program, Oulanya is to be buried on Friday next week.