The family of Ivan Wabwire, the police officer who shot and killed a money lender in Kampala last Friday, has said their son is mentally sick and should not have been allowed to be in possession of a gun.

The family’s stand contradicts account by police spokesperson Fred Enanga that a medical examination showed Wabwire was found to be “normal and sound”.

But Mr Kenneth Ojambo, the suspect’s father, yesterday told Daily Monitor at his home in Buwalira Village, Masinya Sub-county in Busia District that his son has since 2018 been receiving treatment for mental illness.

“He has been mentally sick since 2018 and was receiving treatment at Butabika Hospital,” he said.