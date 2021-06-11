By Ruth Anderah

The out-going Attorney General William Byaruhanga has been dragged to the High court by Lawyer, Hassan Male Mabirizi to defend the appointment of the new ministers. Mabirizi is aggrieved by President Museveni’s alleged unlawful act of appointing excess ministers without a parliamentary resolution.

Mabirizi now seeks a court order stopping the 80 ministerial nominees from presenting themselves before the parliamentary vetting committee for approval and subsequent swearing-in.

According to Mabirizi, the cabinet announcement made on Tuesday by the President was illegal and unlawful because, in absence of a parliamentary resolution giving him powers to expand his cabinet, the President is only mandated to appoint only 21 ministers and their deputies.

Mabirizi also seeks to quash the chief justice’s circular containing directives to suspend court hearings saying it has no basis in law.

Mabirizi in his other application before the Highcourt further questions why chief justice, Alfonse Owiny -Dollo, issued that circular to close court activities for 42 days yet the presidential guidelines on Covid -19 announced on Sunday last week are not contained in any statutory instrument to be enforced.

The aggrieved lawyer, therefore, wants judicial officers to disregard the directive from the chief justice and resume normal court hearings.