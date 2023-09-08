The ongoing Judiciary Public Relations officer (PRO) now appointed Judge in Charge of Kiboga district, Mr. Jamson Karemani has handed over the office to the incoming new PRO, Mr. James Ereemye Mawanda.

Karemani has urged the media to give the new PRO the same support they accorded to him since 2019 when he was appointed chief communication officer.

He further asked his colleague to work closely with the media to make the Judiciary communication department approachable and better.

Meanwhile, Ereemye expressed commitment to work with the media to better the Judiciary.

“I’m one person who is always happy to see you in court and I am supportive of the fourth estate and I want to promise you total cooperation,” he told journalists.

He stated that partnerships and friendships are vital elements to perform better and promised to clean the tinted image of the Judiciary by continuing with the open court days, to interact with the public among others.

According to Ereemye, this will help get feedback from the members of the public to see how they passive their image to improve service delivery and customer care which are key to the image of the Judiciary.

Ereemye says he does not believe in hiding information from the public, further asking the media to amplify the good things done by the Judiciary instead of only concentrating on the negatives.

Ereemye has worked in the Judiciary for the past 27 years, rising from Magistrate Grade One to Chief Magistrate and Deputy Registrar before securing his new job.