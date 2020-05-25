With just two days remaining to conclude food distribution in the district of Kampala, Government has revealed that it has so far given relief food to over 1.8 million in the major divisions of Kampala.

The state minister for Kampala and metropolitan affairs, Benny Namugwanya, tells Kfm they have completed food distribution in 3 city divisions of Kawempe, Kampala Central, and Nakawa and the distribution team will use the two remaining days to cover the divisions of Rubaga and Makindye.

She meanwhile says some parts of Mukono, Nansana and Kira municipalities have already been given food.

In Wakiso district, the centre of distribution will be Makindye Ssabagabo, Entebbe Municipality and Kyengera town council before moving to Mukono District.

Government announced to offer relief food to over 1.5M vulnerable groups affected by the ongoing covid-19 lockdown last month.