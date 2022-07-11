By Abubaker Kirunda

Police in Jinja city are holding over a hundred residents of Mafubira and surrounding areas for alleged involvement in a protest against high commodity prices.

The suspects commenced their protest early this morning from Namulesa trading center along the Jinja-Kamuli road in Jinja north Division.

The protesters blocked the road with stones and burnt tires and randomly pelted stones at motorists using the road.

They also smashed the windscreens of the police patrol vehicle prompting police commanded by the OOfficerin Charge of the Jinja Station Morris Niyonzima to fire teargas to disperse them.

The protesters responded by attacking police with stones in a hide and seek style until UPDF reinforcement from Gaddafi Army barracks was called in to help contain the situation.

Commodity prices have over the past three months been on the upward trend due to the skyrocketing fuel prices with a liter of petrol now averaging Shs 6,000 up from about Shs 4,000 three months ago.