By U R N

More than 100 Congolese nationals have entered Mpondwe-Lubiriha Town Council in Kasese District following suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacks on local communities.

The group includes mainly women and children from a township in Lubiriha neighbouring Uganda. Eight people are reported to have been killed during the attack, according to local residents and leaders who spoke to this reporter. They are currently camped at St. Michael Catholic Shrine-Kabuyiri in Mpondwe town.

Mr Sylvester Mapozi, the Mpondwe-Lubiriha Town Council chairman said Monday that the group entered the country through Kabururu Cell at around 11PM on Sunday under the guard of UPDF. He added that local leaders are working with security personnel and other partners to organize for the refugees anticipating them to go back as soon as there are reports of normalcy.