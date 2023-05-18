By Ronald Kabanza

Over 100-foot pilgrims from North Kigezi diocese have set off for Namugango ahead of this year’s Martyrs’ Day celebrations.

The foot pilgrims, drawn from 13 archdeaconries and 80 parishes of the diocese, embarked on their 400km journey after receiving blessings from the North Kigezi diocesan mission’s co-coordinator Rev. Edison Ampiire.

Rev. Edison Ampiire, the coordinator of pilgrims and the mission’s co-coordinator at North Kigezi diocese urged Christians to use this year’s Martyr celebrations to renew their relationship with God.

He also called for cooperation among the pilgrims, saying that this walk of faith will take them 14 days to reach Kampala.

On the issue of Katonga Bridge, Rev. Ampiire said that they are in touch with traffic police but in case of failing to get a solution from the police, they have plan B of boarding a bus that will take them back to the main road in Masaka.

Eves Kamusiime, one of the foot pilgrims, says sickness is one of the reasons she is joining the walk of faith.

While Brain Kategaya, another foot pilgrim who is also disabled says he is trekking to Namugongo to thank God for giving him a second chance of living after surviving a cancer surgery.

Martyrs’ Day is a national annual public holiday in Uganda celebrated on June 3 in commemoration of 45 martyrs, both Catholic and Anglican, who were killed on the orders of Kabaka Mwanga II, then King of Buganda between 1885 and 1887.