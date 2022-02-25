By Fredrick Musisi

At least 100 Ugandans are stranded in Ukraine amid fears of a full-blown war as Russian troops launched an all-out invasion of its former soviet territory by sea, land, and air yesterday.

The invasion is the largest attack by one country against another in Europe since World war 11, 77 years ago.

Two Ugandans living in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv have described the situation as tense, confusing and a real commotion amid back to back state of emergency and martial law imposed by president Volodymyr Zelenskky in the light of the Russian threat.

The Ugandans who requested anonymity put the number of Ugandans living and working including students around Kyiv at 100.

The ministry of foreign affairs in Kampala and Uganda’s embassy in Moscow by yesterday could not confirm the exact number of Ugandans in Ukraine.

The minister of international Relations Henry Okello Oryem says they do not have the exact number of Ugandans stuck in the restive European country because Ugandans do not want to register with their embassies abroad.