Over 100 youths under their umbrella body the “Virgin voters’’ from Kampala have joined presidential hopeful Gen Henry Tumukunde’s camp.

Addressing the media in Kampala earlier this morning, the group leader Hecta Kasibante said they have decided to trust their votes with the general hoping he will do all it takes to liberate them from childhood poverty.

The group which resides in Katanga Bwaise, a Kampala suburb said they haven’t gained from the ruling government, have no government schools in the areas which has blocked many youths from obtaining aneducation and keeping them in lasting poverty.

As the country nears 2021 general elections many politicians and voters have been crossing from different political parties to others with hope to see political, social-economic transformation in the country.