By Ruth Anderah

Over a thousand advocates are still awaiting renewal of their Practicing certificates by the Uganda law Council.

This revealed by Oscar Kihika, the NRM legal affairs chairman.

He says although he is happy that his team received their renewed practicing certificates last month February, the long process of renewal remains a major problem that causes delays, in the exercise.

He was reacting to events today at the Supreme Court after Medard Segona informed the Court that their practicing licences had not been renewed despite having applied for renewal before the Uganda Law Council.

However, justice Dollo directed the chief registrar to issue temporary practicing certificates to Segona and his two other colleagues that will expire on the 18th of this month so that they can be able to present their case to serve justice to their client.

According to the advocates act, all advocates have to renew their practising licenses every year which involves clearing with many agents including the East African Law Society, Uganda Law Society, the National Social Security Fund and URA among other conditions.