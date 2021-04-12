By Benjamin Jumbe

Over 1,000 people have been affected by heavy rains and storms that hit 4 villages in Sironko District .

The heavy rains that lasted about 3 hours

left 50 house holds roofs blown off, crops destroyed.

Uganda Redcross spokesperson Irene Nakasiita says two people were severly injured rushed to Sironko health center III, others had miner injuries with no deaths registered so far.

She says the Sironko Redcross disaster response team is conducting Rapid assessment.

The affected villages are Kirombe, Garage Vill, High way, and Nagayira valley.