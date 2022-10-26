A new report by the Education Service Commission has unearthed over 1,000 teachers on the government payroll with fake appointment letters, some of whom have been illegally earning salaries since 2003.

According to the commission’s country-wide validation of human resource report 2022, 618 teachers from various secondary schools and tertiary institutions who appeared for validation had fake appointment letters.

The other 400 feared to be validated on grounds that they had forged papers and did not want their accomplices to be exposed.

According to the report seen by KFM, forgery cases were highest in the central region with 204, followed by eastern with 192, northern 110, and the lowest was western Uganda with 112 cases.

In an interview with KFM, the secretary to the commission, Dr. Asuman Lukwago said they had since forwarded the list of the culprits to the police Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) and State House Anti-Corruption Unit for further action.

These, according to Dr. Lukwago face deletion from the government payroll, arrest, or will be asked to refund the money.