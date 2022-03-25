By Ritah Kemigisa

The Uganda National Roads Authority, UNRA has pledged to have Entebbe expressway lit up before end this year.

The commitment comes after a lawyer, Michael Aboneka petitioned the works and transport ministry demanding for street lights on the Kampala-Entebbe expressway and Kampala Northern Bypass.

“The actual lighting will depend on how quickly we will light the road, but we have given ourselves time to install first,” added Mr Ssempebwa.

In his petition, Aboneka said the two highways are engulfed in darkness as they have no streetlights adding that this is not only dangerous to motorists and road users but also has contributed to insecurity and criminality.

However speaking to KFM, UNRA spokesperson Allan Ssempebwa says plans are under way to have the highways lighting from Busega to Mpala.

Ssempebwa says over 1000 lighting polls and lamps have been procured and are pending tax clearance.

He adds that the contractor in charge of the Entebbe expressway (Egis) has started ear marking points where the polls will be erected.

Ssempebwa meanwhile says substations to ensure steady power supply from the national grid have been stationed at the tolling points of Mpala, Kajjansi, and Busega.

Egis was contracted by the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) for the operation and maintenance of the greenfield section of the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, which links the capital to its international airport.

This 2×2 lanes expressway with a total length of 26.2 km includes 3 toll plazas at each entrance and 17 toll lanes.

Egis is in charge of installation of the street lighting, supply of toll and traffic equipment, operation, maintenance and toll collection on behalf of UNRA for a duration of five years, with a possible extension of two years.

The tariff policy remains the responsibility of the Ugandan government.