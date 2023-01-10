By Ambrose Musasizi

More than 1,000 households in Rakai district that were affected by Lake Kijanebalola floods are at the risk of contracting diseases from contaminated water. Floods displaced several families more than two weeks ago.

Dr. Moses Sakor, the Rakai district health officer said many households that use contaminated water at the flooded shores risk contracting waterborne diseases such as bilharzia, diarrhea, dysentery, and cholera.

When Lake Kijanebalola floods struck last year, the sub-counties of Lwamaggwa, Kagamba Ddwaniro, Kyalulangira, Lwanda, Kiziba, and Rakai town council lost property, including domestic animals and poultry.

District authorities fear that rotten material is a threat to people’s lives.

The washed-away latrines also contaminated the water, yet several of the displaced families depend on the same water for domestic use.