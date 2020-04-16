By Shamim Nateebwa

The Ministry of Health has revealed that all the 1,032 samples that were tested for coronavirus at the Uganda Virus Research Institute on Wednesday turned out negative.

The Ministry’s Director General Health Services Dr. Henry Mwebesa says this leaves Uganda with only 55 coronavirus cases.

Dr. Mwebesa meanwhile says the previously confirmed case of a Ugandan male truck driver who arrived from Kenya has been tracked down by security and surveillance teams and intercepted at Kamdini.

He is to be evacuated to Entebbe Hospital Grade B for treatment.

Mwebesa however says the surveillance teams are currently tracing for all his contacts.

Mwebesa adds that all the four patients from Mulago specialized Hospital who were discharged yesterday had all tested negative twice for coronavirus.

Uganda has so far registered 12 recoveries and more are expected to be discharged.