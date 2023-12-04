By Ronald Ssenvuma

In what seems to be another milestone at the ongoing UN Climate conference in the United Arab Emirates, 123 countries including Uganda have signed the COP28 UAE Declaration on Climate and Health.

The Declaration incorporates health considerations in the context of relevant Paris Agreement and UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) processes, with a view to minimizing adverse effects on public health and mainstreaming climate considerations in global health work programs.

To achieve these aims the leaders have committed to pursuing the better integration of health considerations into our climate policy processes and of climate considerations across their respective health policy agendas.

They have also committed to convening regularly with diverse line ministries and stakeholders to foster synergies and strengthen national and multilateral collaboration on climate change and health.

“We commit to convene regularly with diverse line ministries and stakeholders to foster synergies and strengthen national and multilateral collaboration on climate change and health, including through the ATACH initiative. We will review our collective progress at future UN Climate Change Conferences, WorldHealth Assemblies, and other global convenings”, the Declaration reads in part.

Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, and Burundi are among the signatories to this declaration made on Sunday, December 3.