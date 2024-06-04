A total of over 12000 registered candidates from 68 allied health training institutions across the Country will start sitting for their June examinations today.

Of these 280 candidates will be sitting for their final year examinations from 222 examinations centers while a total of 30 programmes are to be assessed for the current session.

The exercise will take three weeks.

Speaking at the flagging off of supervisors, Scouts and examination coordinators among others last Saturday at UAHEB Offices in Kyambogo, Uganda Allied Health Examinations Board executive secretary Joseph Agondua said among those registered are candidates for amnesty examinations.

“When I talk of amnesty at some point the body realized that we had very many people out there who did not complete their courses for various reasons and some of the had their period on expired courses, so we consider to give them opportunity,” Mr. Agondua said.

The exams are scheduled to run for three consecutive weeks