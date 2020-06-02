

Government will have to purchase over 137,000 television sets if they are to facilitate distance learning.

In his address on Monday, President postponed the partial reopening of schools but said children must continue studying under the distance learning program on TVs and radios.

“Distance learning must be done, the only thing that is being discussed now is how,” said Mr Museveni.

He made a number of proposals to facilitate this learning program among them; provision of two TV sets to each village and a radio set to each home.

“Radios are simpler, you can give each house its radio, but the problem with a radio is that you hear but you don’t see, with TV it’s like you are in a classroom, you hear and see,” added Mr Museveni.

According to statistics from the electoral commission, Uganda has a total of 68,733 villages.

Museveni says much as there are fears that the TV sets could bring about congregation of the children, he is optimistic that it easy to identify any child who has the virus since they are from one village.

“Children from the same village, if they have sickness it would have already shown up,” said Mr Museveni.

The 2014 census showed that only 1 Million homesteads had TV sets while 3.4M homes had radios.