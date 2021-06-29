By Juliet Nalwooga

Police have revealed that they have arrested over 1,400 people in just one week for flouting lockdown and curfew provisions.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says out of those arrested, 766 have been cautioned, while 490 have been released on police bond.

Relatedly, 633 motor vehicles were impounded, out of which 283 were issued with EPS tickets and over 3800 motorcycles impounded.

Enanga says they have made adjustments in enforcement measures, with the use of snap and impromptu checkpoints targeting motorists, working closely with KCCA, other City Authorities and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) to blacklist all non-essential businesses operating.