By Juliet Nalwooga

Over 1,400 graduands are set to receive Postgraduate Diplomas, Diplomas and certificates in a virtual ceremony organised at the Makerere University Business School (MUBS) in Nakawa.

The 15th MUBS graduation ceremony combines cohorts from two academic years including those who should have graduated in May 2020 and another in 2021.

Due to covid-19 induced lockdowns, the institution was not able to hold the event for the 2020 graduands.

According to data from the institution, 39 prisoners are also set to receive their certificates in entrepreneurship studies.

The hybrid event is being held across the country in four other MUBS campuses of Mbale, Mbarara, Arua and in Jinja districts.

MUBS is an affiliate of Makerere University.