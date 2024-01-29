By Dorothy Najitta

A total of 1,476 students from different colleges and schools at Makerere University are set to graduate today in different programmes at the 74th graduation. Out of these, 1,011 are undergraduate, 404 are graduate students, 24 are undergraduate diploma students and 36 are PhD students.

They are from the colleges of Natural sciences and Health sciences, and the School of Law. A week-long graduation has attracted a total of 12,913 students. Of these, 6,816 are female and 6,097 are male.

In addition, a total of 11,016 are undergraduate students, 24 are undergraduate diploma students, 156 are postgraduate diploma students, 1,585 are graduate students and 132 are PhDs students.

Decline

There is a slight decline in the number of graduates from the 73th ceremony where 13,221 graduated. However, the number of PhD students increased from 102 last year to 132 this year,which makes it the largest number of PhD students since its establishment in 1922.

The university will today award three people with honorary doctoral degrees in different academic disciplines, recognising their contribution to the development of the country and the education sector. These include Justice Stephen Egonda Ntende from the Court of Appeal, Ms Betty Oyella Bigombe who was the former Minister of State for Northern Uganda, and former Minister of State for Water Resources, and Prof Leif Abrahamsson.