By Damali Mukhaye

Makerere University has admitted 14,618 students on the direct entry scheme for the academic year 2021/22 who are expected to report on campus next year in January.

The University will release the list of students admitted on the diploma and mature age entry next week.

Charles Ssentongo, the head of the admission at Makerere University in an interview says that these students will report for their orientation from January 19 to February 4 before starting their studies.

The highest number of students who have been admitted are from Wakiso and Kampala District.

According to the list seen by KFM, Wakiso district tops the list with 1,538 (10.5 per cent) students.

This is followed by Kampala with 1,005 (6.8 per cent, Mbarara with 590 (4 per cent) and Masaka with 503 (3.4 per cent) students.

Other districts with higher numbers of students are Mukono (460), Ntungamo (421), Jinja (343), Rugungiri (340), Luweero (304), Bushenyi (313) and Tororo (320) among others.

Meanwhile, Amudat, Buvuma and Otuke, have taken the least number of students with each having 6 students.