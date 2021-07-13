By Damali Mukhaye

The minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Betty Amongi has revealed that a total of 143,600 people have so far received their Covid relief cash from the government across various cities and municipalities.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Center, Amongi said by this morning, the data of 377,200 out of the targeted 500,000 had been uploaded on the payment system.

She says 31 cities and municipalities have uploaded 100 per cent of their data while the rest including Kampala are yet to upload all their data.

Amongi lists the other municipalities whose data is yet to be fully uploaded include Mityana with only 14 per cent covered so far, followed by Kampala’s Kawempe and Makindye division, Nansana and Koboko municipalities.

So far, the government has spent Shs14.7bn out of Shs54.7bn allocated budget.