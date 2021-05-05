By Juliet Nalwooga

The minister for Internal Affairs General Jeje Odongo has revealed that for the period 2016- 2020, 1,646 people have been rescued from human trafficking.

While presenting the final accountability report from his ministry for the last five years, the NRM gov’t has been in power, Gen. Odongo noted that human trafficking is a continuing global challenge and so far, 2019 court cases have been litigated for which 59 suspects have been convicted.

The Uganda Police Force annual crime report indicated a steady increase of trafficking in persons with 177 cases being registered in 2017 as compared to 125 cases in 2016, indicating a 41.6 percent increase.

A total of 214 cases were registered in 2020 lower than the 252 cases registered in 2019, giving a decrease of 15.1%.