An estimated 1,700 people in the Acholi region are suffering from the nodding disease syndrome.

This was revealed by the minister of state for northern Uganda, Grace Freedom Kwiyucwiny during a meeting held with various district local leaders from Gulu, Lamwo, Pader, Kitgum, Omoro, Amuru, and officials from the ministry of health and office of the prime minister.

The meeting was aimed at finding a lasting solution to the nodding disease syndrome in the region

The minister said there are no new cases of nodding syndrome victims of recent but there are an estimated 1,700 patients with no hope of recovery.

She said the nodding disease syndrome has affected the social, economic life of families with children suffering from the disease.

The leaders have asked the government to put up daycare centres in the community so that parents can engage in productive work.