Over 180 golfers are expect to take part in the Kabaka coronation golf tournament that will run from July 21 to July 27, 2024.

Buganda minister for youth and arts, Robert Serwanga says the tournament will run for five days, shifting from a previous one-day event.

The tournament will be held under the theme “Men Against HIV/AIDS to save the girl child”.

The minister has thus appointed a seven-member organizing committee to ensure smooth execution of the tournament.

The tournament is part of the celebrations for the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II’s 31st Coronation anniversary.

The Buganda king ascended to the thrown in Buddo Naggalabi in 1993.