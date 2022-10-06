The Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control enforcement team has arrested 186 illegal immigrants who have been living in Kampala.

These were arrested in areas of Bunga, Kabalagala, Kansanga, and Muyega with majority found without any identification documents while others had expired visas.

The Ministry of internal affairs spokesperson, Simon Mundeyi says those who have been living in Uganda illegally will be fined 30 Dollars daily from the time their visas expired, noting that those arrested are currently being detained at the ministry’s detention center and are to be produced in court.

Among those arrested are one hundred and sixteen (116) Eritreans, sixty-two (62) Somalis, Five (5) Ethiopians, one Chinese, one Canadian, and one Irish.