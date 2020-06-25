

By Shamim Nateebwa

Government through the ministry of health has todate distributed 2,220,601 face masks to 8 districts .

This is part of government measures to prevent the spread of covid19 with beneficiary districts including Amuru, kyotera, Busia,Adjumani,Isingiro,Rakai and Moyo.

According to a statement from the health minister Doctor Jane Ruth Aceng, this includes 590,606 face masks to be delivered to Arua district today.

The exercise is targeting all Ugandans aged six years and above with the ministry expected to distribute over 30 million masks countrywide.

To date Uganda has 805 infections, with 717 recoveries and 0 deaths.