By Damali Mukhaye & Dorothy Nagitta
More than 20 commercial buildings, mostly in Kampala Metropolitan Area, face demolition for having used the condemned steel-timber concrete composite building method.
The Executive Secretary of the National Building Review Board (NBRB), Ms Flavia Bwire, on Monday said the move aims at saving lives.
“For the existing buildings that were constructed using this method, NBRB is working with local authorities to identify their location and detailed structural integrity assessment will be conducted by registered engineers,” Ms Bwire said.
