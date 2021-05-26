The ministry of health has confirmed 207 cases of Covid-19, the highest since a second wave was confirmed in the country.

The results were from Covid-19 tests done on May 24.

The cumulative confirmed cases are now 44,281.

According to the ministry, 202 of the cases are contacts and alerts with the majority of 139 from Kampala, 11 from Gulu, 13 from Tororo, 6 from Mbale among other districts.

Five of the cases are of truck drivers, four of whom were intercepted from the Elegu point of entry and one from Mutukula.

The increasing numbers come after the ministry of health Permanent Secretary Dr. Diana Atwine warned of a looming total lockdown due to the worsening situation that could make Uganda experience a situation similar to that of India.

Earlier Dr. Atwine told Morning @ NTV that Uganda had ordered Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines and additional doses from China after India stopped the export of its AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute factory.

India which is experiencing a surge in cases banned the export of the AstraZeneca doses that COVAX counted on to supply about a third of the global population.

Dr Atwine revealed that they had also applied through the Covax facility for other AstraZeneca doses made by different manufactures