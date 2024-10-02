A total of 219 employees from 21 government agencies have lost their jobs following the long-awaited rationalization process.

On Tuesday, the grace period ended for government agencies to be merged, mainstreamed, or have their functions transferred to other entities.

In an interview with KFM, Ms Allen Kakama, the Commissioner of Management Services at the Ministry of Public Service, stated that the government allocated Shs73.6 billion to various ministries to cover the pension, gratuity, and severance packages of the 2,500 affected employees across the 60 agencies.

“The total amount of money that we are supposed to spend on pension, gratuity, and surveillance packages for the affected staff of the 60 government agencies is 74.3 billion shillings. Out of that, we have already got 29.606 billion shillings to cater for the staff that has already been rationalized,” Kakama told KFM.

This process affected 60 agencies and over 2,500 employees.