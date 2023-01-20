By Mike Sebalu

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has closed over 260 drug outlets in the northern region of Uganda during a 7-day compliance enforcement operation.

The closed outlets were operating without licenses or with unqualified personnel and 406 boxes of assorted medicines worth Shs100 million shillings were impounded.

According to the National Drug Authority Public Relations Manager, Abiaz Rwamwiri, this operation was in line with NDA’s mandate to protect and promote public health through effective regulation of human and animal medicines as well as healthcare products.

The operation targeted 8 districts of Buyende, Iganga, Jinja, Kaliro, Kamuli, Kaynga, Namutumba, and Jinja City.

Meanwhile, National Drug Authority continues to warn all those operators still operating without licenses or supervising qualified personnel to halt all operations until the licensing requirements are fulfilled.

“We appeal to the general public to always report anyone suspected to be involved in drug crimes and all those operators whose drugs have been impounded to visit our South Eastern office in Jinja City to be guided on how to comply in order to receive their drugs. All outlet operators that the license renewal for 2023 started November 01 2022,” Rwamwiri said.