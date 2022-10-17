Police have so far impounded 222 motorcycles, and 28 vehicles whose riders and drivers were found defying the 21-day Ebola-induced lockdown.

President Museveni announced the lockdown over the weekend after the Ebola death toll reached 19.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Naguru, police spokesperson Fred Enanga revealed that most of the residents in the two districts were not aware of the directive geared at stopping the spread of the Ebola Sudan strain.

He says they have so far arrested 5 suspects and urged residents in the two districts to abide by the directive.

Enanga meanwhile says they have intensified deployment in the region with officers on ground including those from UPDF, UPF, CID among others.