By Joseph Omollo

At least 2,000 Christians belonging to churches of National Souls Outreach for Christ Ministries in the eastern region are stranded after the founder, Bishop George Opio, reportedly opted to disband his ministry.

The ministry, which was founded 25 years ago, had established about nine churches in eastern region, with Tororo district hosting the headquarters in Kajarau, Mukuju Sub-county, and several other branches found in Nyakalado and Lwanjusu. Other churches are in the districts of Busia and Bugiri.