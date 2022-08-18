Members of parliament sitting on the committee of east African affairs have been shocked after learning that over 2000 former workers of the east African cooperation have not yet been paid their pension by the government.

The former workers led by Prof Julius Otimong told the committee today chaired by Chemasweti Kisoi that the government owes 500 billion shillings, with the majority saying they retired 25 years ago but have not yet received their money.

Prof. Otimong also told the committee that they have tried to reach out to the ministry of finance, the ministry of public service, and the office of the attorney general over the same but nothing positive has come out of the meetings.

The deputy chairperson of the committee Chemasweti Kisoi who chaired today’s committee noted that the committee is now going to do benchmarking in Tanzania and in Kenya to find out how they managed to solve the problem of the former workers of the east African cooperation.