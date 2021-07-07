By Damali Mukhaye

A total of 21,480 vulnerable people from cities and municipalities will tomorrow receive Shs100,000 each as the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development rolls out the Covid-19 cash relief.

The money will be sent via mobile phone.

Gender minister Betty Amongi told journalists in Kampala yesterday, that money will be sent to the vulnerable families after uploading data of at least half of the targeted beneficiaries (250,553).

The planned government cash release, however, covers only 4.2 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries. Data of 479,627 (95.8 per cent) beneficiaries is yet to be verified and uploaded on the system for payment.

“We held a meeting with Kampala town clerks yesterday [Monday] and they informed us that they were processing their data,” Ms Amongi said.

She added: “The basis of payment is the availability of data supposed to be received from cities and municipalities. As of today (Tuesday) 2pm, 21,480 names had been uploaded on the system.”

The Covid-19 cash release will come exactly 21 days after the President imposed a 42-day lockdown to curb the spread of a pandemic that has so far killed more than 1,000 people.

About three weeks ago, the government promised to send cash relief to a total of 501,107 vulnerable people from selected urban areas.

