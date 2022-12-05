More than 24,000 primary and secondary schools across the country have up to Friday to register their learners on the government’s Education Management Information System (ÉMIS) or risk losing their licenses.

The government last month gave all schools that had not uploaded the data of their learners on EMIS up to December 9 to have all their learners registered, a failure of which would see private schools lose their licenses, while government-aided will have their capitation grants withheld until they register.

However, sources say over 2,000 secondary schools have not registered their learners out of the 22,984 primary schools across the country.

The State Minister for primary education, Joyce Kaducu said that they will not blink an eye for the secondary schools that will not beat the Friday deadline, saying this registration is very crucial for all learners offering lower secondary curriculum.

She said whereas the Ministry will excuse primary schools, all secondary schools should register their learners by Friday to avoid penalization.