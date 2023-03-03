Over 28,000 students who sat for the 2022 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) will not be able to join university education after failing to attain two principal passes.

According to university education requirements, only students with a minimum of 2 principal passes are admitted to pursue various programs.

However, according to the results released by Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB), only 67,815 students out of 95,787 who qualified for the award of UACE qualify to join university education.

This means a total of 28,742 who sat for the UACE examinations do not qualify to join university education, after failing to obtain at least the two principal passes required for one to be admitted at this level.

These especially those who attain at least one principal pass or a subsidiary have been advised to join tertiary institutions or they are required to repeat to be able to attain at least two principal passes if they wish to join universities.

Mr. Daniel Odongo, the UNEB Executive Director said that in cases where one principal and two subsidiary passes levels are considered for admission to other tertiary institutions, 89.3% of the candidates will qualify. This is comparable to 2020.