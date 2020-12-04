More than 3million Ugandans could slip into poverty in addition to the 8.7 million currently in poverty.

This is according to the 16th World Bank economic update on Uganda which indicates that Uganda’s growth has slowed considerably and is expected to contract by up to 1% in 2020.

Much as this growth is expected to rebound strongly by 2022, the level of per capita GDP is likely to remain below because of the covid19 pandemic.

The bank warns that this is threatening to reverse the gains Uganda has made from its structural transformation in recent years.

More worryingly, the report says the pandemic may further hamper human capital development and the country’s chances of benefiting from its rapidly growing young population which needs jobs and basic services.

Extreme poverty is defined as living on less than 1.9 dollars about shs 3500 a day.