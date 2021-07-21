By Ritah Kemigisa

Police in Kampala has arrested over 30 traders from Nasser and Nkurumah roads for illegally re-opening their printing businesses in contravention to the presidential directives on covid-19.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, today’s operation has been prompted by the large crowds of people who continue flocking the city centre in total disregard of the presidential stay-home directive.

Owoyesigyire says the majority of those arrested were found either inside the malls or outside waiting for potential clients.

He says these are being held at the central police station and will be charged for doing a negligent act.

Owoyesigyire meanwhile says so far over 50 cars have been impounded from the areas of Katwe, Wandegeya and Old Kampala adding that the operation continues.