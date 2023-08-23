Kyambogo University’s forthcoming graduation ceremony hangs in balance due to the withholding of students’ marks by part-time lecturers over their outstanding arrears, putting the fate of over 3,000 students in jeopardy.

The university is slated to host its 8th graduation ceremony in December, with the exact date pending approval by the university senate.

However, three months before the graduation ceremony, a number of students especially from the Faculty of Engineering and the schools of euilt environment have not seen their marks.

According to one of the affected students who preferred anonymity over fear of being penalised, whereas the draft graduation lists of their colleagues from other faculties have been pinned, theirs is nowhere to be seen.

The university guild president, Mr Wafula Koholo says his office has since received several complaints from the affected students and their efforts to rectify are futile, admitting that this issue is beyond them.

He says they contacted the dean of students and the university management who have since promised to solve this issue before December.

However, the university spokesperson, Jennifer Sibbo says management is aware of the above complaint, adding that they are doing their best to ensure that the results are uploaded on the system.

She adds that the university has not fully paid all the part-time staff due to the Covid-19 impact that left the institution in debt.