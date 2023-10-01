All is set for the Kabaleka Independence Run organized by Bunyoro Kingdom. Launched yesterday, the Kabalega Independence Run is scheduled for October 7, 2023, at Booma Grounds in Hoima City.

Andrew Byakutaga, the Kingdom’s Prime Minister, says participants will participate in the ten and five-kilometer run to commemorate one hundred years of King Kabalega’s legacy.

He explains that the run is also meant to support education.

The event targets 5,000 participants and Byakutaga says so far, over 3,500 have already registered to take part.

“The funds generated will also directed to donation of school books to traditional community schools in greater Bunyoro region and will also support the bright but economically disadvantaged students across the country with school fees”, he told a news conference.

The theme of this year’s event is “Run to celebrate a hero’s legacy, run to educate a leader tomorrow”.